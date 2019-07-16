Iranian students win medals at Malaysian innovation exhibition

TEHRAN – Four Iranian students won medals during the 3rd International Young Scientists Innovation Exhibition (IYSIE) 2019, which was held from July 8 to 12 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Maral Mehdinia, Mahla Soukhtanlou, and Arian Mirzaei won three gold medals in physics and engineering and Maneli Iranmanesh won a bronze medal in biosciences.

Organized by Malaysia Young Scientists Organization, IYSIE hosted participants from 15 countries around the world including Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, and India.

Participants had the opportunity to exchange ideas with one another and more than 200 innovative research projects focusing on this year’s theme, “Innovation Enriches Humanism”, were showcased.

Projects were classified into five categories namely environmental sciences, physics and engineering, life sciences, computer sciences, and mathematics.

