Foreign visits to Sacred Defense Museum jumps 80 percent

TEHRAN - The number of foreign tourists visiting the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2018-19) jumped 80 percent compared with a year earlier.

“The number of foreign visitors to the Sacred Defense Museum has seen 80 percent hike year on year,” Mehr quoted Ali Asghar Jafari, director of the museum, as saying on Sunday.

Covering a landscaped site of 21 hectares in north-central Tehran, the Sacred Defense Museum is a gigantic war memorial with its collections concentrated heavily on the 1980-1988 Iran–Iraq war.

The Sacred Defense Museum is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contributes to its charm.

The complex has vast garden areas, water features and children’s play areas. Outside, a patchwork of domestically-manufactured armaments such as rockets, tanks, and artillery pieces are on show.

