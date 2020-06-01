More Sacred Defense museums to be inaugurated 

TEHRAN – Eleven museums dedicated to the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war, which is called Sacred Defense in the Islamic Republic, will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2021), IRNA reported.

Nine museums will come on stream during the Sacred Defense Week in late September, while two more museums will begin working by the year-end, said the head of the Foundation for Preservation of Sacred Defense Works and Values during the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s Aviation Museum on Sunday.

Pointing to the role of the museums in recording the memories and raising people’s awareness, Brigadier General Bahman Kargar stated that Iranian armed forces have always fought for their people and they stood by the people since the beginning of Iraq’s war against Iran.

Currently, 14 museums related to the Sacred Defense are active across the country, of which Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum is the most popular.

Covering a landscaped site of 21 hectares in north-central Tehran, the Sacred Defense Museum is a gigantic war memorial with its collections concentrated heavily on the 1980-1988 Iran–Iraq war.

The Sacred Defense Museum is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contribute to its charm.

The complex has vast garden areas, water features, and children’s play areas. Outside, a patchwork of domestically-manufactured armaments such as rockets, tanks, and artillery pieces are on show.

