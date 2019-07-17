Iranian Army unveils new drone called Mohajer 6

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army Ground Force has unveiled a new drone, called “Mohajer 6”, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

It is capable of detecting, intercepting and targeting threats inside or outside the country’s airspace, said Brigadier General Shahram Hassannejad, commander of the Army’s specialized drone manufacturing unit.

He said the homegrown drone was made through cooperation among the Army, Defense Ministry and Quds Aviation Industries.

Hassannejad explained that Mohajer 6 is capable of carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance missions with a high precision.

Among other features of the drone are the ability to carry precision-guided projectiles, the ability to conduct operations in various weather conditions, and the ability to be used in different geographical locations, he said.

It also enjoys a 3D photogrammetry system, the commander added.

MH/PA