Full Disclosure: Extraterrestrials, No Nuclear War, End of the Deep State?

TEHRAN - Robert David Steele, a former Marine Corps infantry officer and CIA spy as well as an activist for Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE), regularly answers questions for Tehran Times.

Q. Before we begin discussing what you are calling a full disclosure agenda, let me ask you about your most recent book published at Amazon in both electronic form and hard copy. What is in that book?

A. Great question! I discovered that the American social media, Google News particularly, was censoring all of my interviews with you as published in the Tehran Times, and they had already been censoring the American Herald Tribune in its totality. They briefly censored Press TV and the Tehran Times in their totality. As of today Press TV, the Tehran Times, and half of my interviews are no longer censored. The American Herald Tribune is still totally censored. So I published a book of the censored interviews and it is one of the most popular of my publications, available as both electronic and hard copy forms at Amazon, and free online as well. All three versions can be accessed here.

Q. Let us begin then. For many years you have been the top Amazon reviewer for non-fiction, until you removed all of your reviews from Amazon in protest of Amazon censorship. Recently you have been doing book reviews on extraterrestrial matters and on US politics and culture. Your review of David Icke’s book, Everything You Need to Know But Have Never Been Told (David Icke Books, 2018) is 40-pages long with many quotes and links. This is not a normal review. What was your motivation in doing a 40-page summary of a 741 page book?

A. First, let me say that all my reviews – over 2,500 non-fiction reviews across 97 categories of non-fiction, are still free online and accessible both via topical lists and via each of the designated categories. Second, I was never particularly interested in extraterrestrials – or Zionism for that matter – but I backed into both topics – and they are related – because of my long-standing investigations into information pathologies, the abuse of secrecy, and cover-ups. Once I began to focus heavily on the Deep State, and particularly after I was appointed a Commissioner for the International Natural Justice Tribunal (ITNJ), and Chief Counsel for the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse – the report and videos from our London seating last year are free online – I found that extraterrestrials, Zionists, and the Deep State all converged in Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA). I began reading more books related to extraterrestial matters, and I have been nurturing a very fine book by Joachim Hagopian, Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy, & The Deep State, that is both free online and also available by the chapter, each as an Amazon Kindle within the 26-chapter series.

To sum this all up very quickly – and the reason this matters to Iran – there appear to be multiple stellar civilizations (their preferred term) active on Earth, with those that have been supporting the Deep State now on the run, and the more peaceful progressive civilizations literally disarming the US, UK, and others – literally melting down nuclear warheads, frying the electronic systems of inter-continental missiles, and generally placing those who might wish to fire a nuclear missile – including the Zionists – under quarantine. I don’t think this is absolute – but generally speaking, I now believe it is impossible for there to be a nuclear exchange on Earth. This is not to say that the Zionists and the Cabal cannot continue to wage wars, create millions of refugees, do geoengineering and artificially create earthquakes and violent weather while continuing to poison us all, but on balance, we are at the beginning of 1,000 years of peace and prosperity and the Deep State and its Zionist underbelly are going to be put down. The bottom line is that no one – not Israel, or Saudi Arabia or the USA or Iran or Russia – no one – can start a nuclear war.

Q. It is very difficult for most people to grasp the concept of stellar civilizations being present on Earth, and governments interacting with them secretly. Is there a “bridge concept” you can offer that can provide context within which extraterrestrials can be recognized as a legitimate topic by thinking people?

A. That is a truly lovely question, and essential to what I am saying, that 1,000 years of peace and prosperity began from 2012 and the future is bright for Iran, for the Middle East, for all of us. There are three concepts that are interconnected: energy, consciousness, and cosmic infinity.

Albert Einstein is on record as saying that everything – including matter – is energy. Others have interpreted that as meaning that matter as we know it, is simply slow moving or inert energy. Forbes – one of our best magazines, did an article by Paul Rodgers, “Einstein Was Right: You Can Turn Energy Into Matter,” (Forbes, 19 May 2014).

As a side note, I am certain that “free” energy, anti-gravity propulsion, and other technologies including healing and anti-aging technologies that have been secret and held back from the public are on the verge of release, perhaps during President Donald Trump’s second term. This will have massive positive political, socio-economic, and techno-demographic implications, particularly when combined with my concept of Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE).

Consciousness is the bridge between Einstein’s dictat on energy and cosmic infinity that includes thousands of different forms of civilization across billions of planets. The West made a huge mistake when it substituted scientific reductionism for religious faith, in part because the priests, and particularly indigenous shamen, the Gnostics, and pagan religions all have oral histories going back thousands of years about both gods from the skies, and pure consciousness leading to a rainbow body or merger with infinity. The public is awakening, and local to global consciousness is now hitting an Earth-changing strength, which will lead to new dimensions of interaction, both among ourselves on Earth, and with the stellar civilizations. The ultimate stellar civilization is pure energy infused with love.

As a side note, I believe that we are recovering from over 6,000 years of being repressed – humans are capable of telepathy, remote viewing, out of body experiences, teleportation, and other marvels, but since the movement of Saturn around 4,000 B.C. a hostile stellar civilization in consort with various forms of governance and religion has sought to sharply repress human intelligence, human integrity, and human imagination. The 1%, in service to a hostile presence, has sought to create chaos, fear, pain, and suffering – including many wars – because the most evil among us and across the cosmos thrive on fear, orphaned children, and displaced adults who lose their moral compass.

Cosmic Infinity is the easiest way to grasp that it is simply not possible to conceptualize our Earth as the only Earth, and our present miserable state of humanity, as the highest form of life. Indeed, we are finding that consciousness includes all forms of life including all plants, and that Earth is one large collective consciousness that is not only speaking across species using a “channel” that is not electro-magnetic, but Earth as a planet is speaking to other planets and other stellar civilizations, and it was Earth’s turn toward the good – enough people meditating, praying, saying “no” to corruption and war, that tipped the scales and “invited” positive stellar civilization to help us displace the negative stellar civilizations that use Earth and humanity, in chaos and suffering, as a food source.

As a side note, and as an intelligence and counterintelligence professional, let me observe that the most interesting counterintelligence threat is not human, but extraterrestial. I do not believe we have done enough to detect representatives of enemy civilizations in human form who seek to wreak havoc for reasons that have nothing to do with human needs, and everything to do with creating chaos on Earth. Benjamin Netanyahu has my vote for most likely to be a Reptilian in human disguise followed by the top leaders of Great Britain, Germany, and France, in that order. In the USA my vote goes to Leslie Wexner, the Zionist billionaire that appears to have funded both Jeffrey Epstein, a working Mossad officer managing a pedophilia entrapment operation with CIA and FBI complicity, and 9/11.

The easiest way to sum all this up is to suggest to any thinking person that they consider two thoughts together: first, if they could become absolutely pure, what might that look like? Cosmic energy filled with love, perhaps? And second, if humanity were not wasting 90% of its resources on war and enriching the rich, if humanity leveraged holistic analytics, true cost economics, and OSEE, might humanity not be more likely to successfully leave the Earth and become a stellar civilization?

Evolution is a cosmic process. Infinity is God’s time. I believe, as my colleague John Petersen puts it so well, that a critical mass of good people on Earth have achieved a sufficiency of positive consciousness so as to both close down the Deep State and its Shadow Government negative impacts including lies intended to start wars – there is a huge anti-war movement and a growing anti-Zionist movement across America – and to connect with and invite superior stellar civilizations to come to our aid in avoiding nuclear war and making the transition toward 1,000 years of peace and prosperity for all.

Q. Okay! Back to the Icke book. Can you summarize the book very succinctly?

A. Certainly. The 40-page review is free online both in full text form, and as a downloadable document. It is also available as an Amazon Kindle with many active links. Here are the core points at the highest levels:

- Extraterrestrials have been all over the Earth for tens of thousands of years, with hostile beings forming alliances with priests and then bankers, turning them – along with secret societies and religions – into their human slave masters. Only recently – with positive consciousness groups all over the world praying for peace – have friendly stellar civilizations responded to our “invitation” to intervene, and we are now on a very positive trajectory. Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), the sacrifice of children, and the drinking of adrenochrome (blood infused with adrenaline induced by torture) has gone on for thousands of years.

- Governments have been completely captured by banks and secret societies, with the exception of those governments such as Iran, Libya, and Venezuela that have refused external controls. Governments and their secret intelligence agencies have conspired to poison, infect with disease, and generally diminish their own populations with a particular focus on feminizing men and increasing sterility particularly among women in poor countries. Vaccines, illegal immigration, electromagnetic pollution, opioids, false flag events, drugs, alcohol, poisons in all forms of food, are all standard. Human beings are being treated as disposable animals who are a profit center, nothing more.

- Moral decline -- and particularly the normalization of all forms of perversion including pedophilia and Satanism – has been part of the deliberate effort to reduce people to libertine consumers with no values. I cannot overstate the degree to which Zionists specifically are accused of being central to every form of moral decline, cultural and financial subversion, and political corruption, across all countries. It is of course essential to point out that Zionists are not Jews – the Jews largely reject Zionism.

I did a 40-page review because I cannot do the book or the author justice. This one man represents decades of independent investigation and I recommend his book as a starting point for anyone interested in exploring the fact that most of what we are taught – most of our news, science, medicine, and government declarations – is simply not true.

Q. Where are you reading about extraterrestrial intervention to prevent nuclear war?

A. Let me start by giving Dr. Stephen Green’s books Disclosure and Hidden Truth Forbidden Knowledge credit for establishing in my own mind a reasonable certainty that the US Government was at a minimum concealing passive encounters with extraterrestrials and extraterrestrial technology. What Greer missed – what most others have missed until recently – was the degree to which hostile extraterrestrials were able to capture the Rothchilds, the British Royal Family, and the Vatican as well as the Chabad cult that most Jews reject – they are the essence of the Deep State on the financial side.

I began to pay attention to books, including one from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) documenting abductions, and many other books on crop circles, free energy, remote viewing, and more. The references to nuclear quarantine have been spread across books and media and conference reports; one that includes very specific information on nuclear and missile intervention is by William Tompkins, Selected by Extraterrestrials (Amazon, 2016).

I have told directly by a French source that French nuclear capabilities have been neutralized by extraterrestrials resident in France, and that the Israelis, who bought the French system, have very likely had their nuclear capabilities neutralized as well.

Separately I have been doing a lot of reading in the consciousness and collective intelligence domains, my reviews across many categories associated with human and cosmic intelligence are free online, and the bottom line is quite clear: prayer and medication work, mass prayer and mass medication have cosmic and earthly impacts, and there is absolutely no question in my mind that humanity is on the verge of re-instating (over the next century) mental capabilities that have been deliberately repressed for thousands of years, including remote viewing, telepathy, and seeing through “objects.”

With respect to nuclear weapons, my friend John Petersen points out, and I quote him with permission:

To your question: nuclear war would introduce wide-based fear into the system, constricting, if not stopping, the push toward increasing consciousness, therefore it is not in the cards. Lots of indicators that we’ve (enough people), have stepped over the threshold into the new space that our ET friends who have the responsibility for our ultimate development would not allow that to happen. That is – in part – why they famously showed up at both US and Soviet missile bases on succeeding days and shut whole squadrons of Minutemen and their Soviet equivalent systems decades ago.

Also, when nuclear weapons are set off, they mess with the fabric of space/time and have very far-reaching galactic – and even universe-wide – effects. So the ETs really don’t want that stuff to happen again.

In my view, Benjamin Netanyahu is a liar, a war criminal, and a war-monger. Not only will nuclear war not happen, but the invented state of Israel, a scourge not only in the Middle East but everywhere that the Mossad is entrapping people with pedophilia and then blackmailing them, needs to be un-invented.

There is every reason for the Supreme Leader or the President acting with the Supreme Leader’s permission, to have this conversation directly with our President Donald Trump, who knows all of this.

Q. Before we move, are there any of the summary reviews you particularly recommend to our readers in the extraterrestrial arena?

A. Yes, start with these two, and note that the second one includes many links to all other books and posts on the extraterrestrial topic at my blog, Phi Beta Iota.

- Review: Project Human Extinction – The Ultimate Conspiracy

- Review: Our Universal Journey + Extraterrestial RECAP

I would add that I think highly of Kerry Cassidy’s work at Project Camelot, so much so that I did a special video interview with her, and I am about to read a book many consider a fundamental reference, by David Wilcock, The Source Field Investigations: The Hidden Science and Lost Civilizations behind the 2012 Prophecies (Dutton, 2011). I am halfway through and deeply impressed, this is a 6-star offering. My free review will appear at Phi Beta Iota before Monday.

Q. This interview was inspired by my reading that you will be giving a speech at the Dimensions of Disclosure Conference in California in August, on the topic of “What Would a Full Disclosure Government Look Like?” What can you tell us about your planned remarks?

A. Well, first let me point your readers to my preliminary post, Robert Steele: What Would a Full Disclosure Government Look Like? Bill and Robert’s Excellent Adventure (Preview) UPDATE 20 where I have integrated proposed topics from a number of my readers. For many years I did something called SPY IMPROV: Ask Me Anything, but with the election of Donald Trump we are in completely new territory where the possibilities for Full Disclosure are very high. I am doing another speech in October with the working title of “Full Disclosure: What Has Been Hidden, What Can We Know, Why Does It Matter?” based mostly on my non-fiction reading, and the two together are actually defining a notional presidential campaign platform that seeks for the first time to offer the American people a holistic grand strategy rooted in true cost economics, with full transparency promised. This has never been done before. For myself key areas to cover include:

- The “Borg” or enemy extraterrestrials are real, US, Russia, China, Iran – all countries, must unite.

- The crimes against humanity by the US Government and the Deep State must be acknowledged.

- The crimes of the CIA, FBI, and others against the American people must be acknowledged.

- The greatest threat to humanity is moral & spiritual decline.

- Natural Law matters – public rights exist in a state of nature and precede government control.

- In specific relation to the above, I am seeing the re-emergence of indigenous leaders and indigenous spirituality and “Earth Rules” that the Catholic and Protestant religions tried hard to destroy.

- There are enough sane people left in the USA to mount the Second American Revolution.

- 9/11 disclosure on top of the new Jeffrey Epstein disclosures will eradicate Zionist influence in the USA.

- Donald Trump is going to surprise everyone – he will win in a landslide and terminate Israel.

- Free energy, healing energy, life extension, and an explosion of human imagination loom large.

- Full disclosure of the history of our secret space program will help humanity advance more quickly.

- Nuclear war is off the table and the day will come when Iran and the USA, like North Korea and the USA, will pursue what Ron Paul calls a foreign policy of freedom – peace, commerce, and honest friendship.

- Politically I will address the closure of all US bases overseas, termination of US financial support for Israel and all dictators starting with Saudi Arabia; full employment and a debt jubilee at home, and many domestic initiatives that cut the federal government in half starting with the US military, while returning two thirds of the land west of the Mississippi (stolen by the federal “park” authority) to the fifty still sovereign states for development. America has new frontiers at home and across the oceans and into space, without having to invade anyone.

If you will permit, and since I was the person who broke the story of the unification and denuclearization of the Koreas in my article “Is Zionism Over? From Korea to Syria to the Latest #GoogleGestapo Purge, President Donald Trump’s Divorce from Zionism Appears Increasingly Possible” (American Herald Tribune, 4 March 2018), allow me to offer your readers an image that has gone viral in the USA.

Now imagine the day – I am certain it is coming – when our President travels to Iran and calls on your Supreme Leader, with respect, in Tehran. That day is coming sooner than most people realize, and I assure you, every single American will be very happy when that day comes.

Q. Let’s turn to your recent political reading, the most controversial book being Marianne Williamson’s A Politics of Love. You wrote an open letter to the First Lady, Melania Trump, copied to Kellyanne Conway, and according the US Postal Service, the copies of the book that you sent them, your letter, and three printed book reviews, in two duplicate packages, were signed for by the White House on Monday morning – on 8 July. What was your message and what were you trying to accomplish?

A. I am so glad to include this material here, because all the dots are being connected. Extraterrestial disclosure is not only related to nuclear neutralization and the demise of Zionist Israel, but a new politics is emergent in the USA in which a return to conservative principles; a restoration of individual sovereignty over the state, and what Marianne Williamson calls a politics of love, all suggest that a Second American Revolution is about to take place under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

First, your readers can see the full text of my letter to the First Lady – perhaps the most gracious First Lady in modern American history, easily the equal to Jacqueline Kennedy in my view – at the below link, which includes links to the three book reviews that I printed and sent to the White House along with a copy of the one book by Marianne Williams.

Memorandum for the First Lady: Subject – A Politics of Love (the book and the author), you, your husband, and America

I would be glad to see your readers share this link using the share buttons at the link, it may be my most important contribution to both US domestic tranquility and world peace. Here are the key points that I make:

- Marianne Williamson is the only authentic Democratic candidate for President, with a real message.

- President Trump will be a better President is he integrates her ideas into his program.

- The era of women in charge is returning – matriarchal societies were common in the past.

- There is a huge anti-war movement across the USA, largely invisible, led by 22 million veterans.

- The President could lose Florida if he does not honor his promises on 9/11 disclosure (which will destroy the Zionist parasite in the USA) and on pulling our forces and dollars out of the Middle East.

- A new conservative era has begun in which individual and state sovereignty will sharply limit federal imperial powers – President Trump is aware of this, he simply needs to speak to it more clearly.

- The 27 states that passed laws making it a felony to speak against the Zionist genocide of the Palestinian people could see the Governors and many state legislators fired from office in 2020.

- America is ready for – America wants – a politics of love instead of fear. The President needs to stop posturing about a strong military that is known to be 50% waste and unable to win wars, and start getting serious about closing down overseas and cleaning house at home.

Q. Who is Tomi Lahren? Why does she matter?

A. I only know her from her book, but she matters for the same reason George Will matters, for the same reason President Donald Trump and all the Supreme Court Justices he will appoint – I hope of total of five at least – matter. The silent majority in America is conservative (individual freedom, family values), and they are sick and tired of political correctness, the normalization of perversion, the nanny state that has turned many Americans into dependent infants, and the militarization of the police, many trained by the Zionists to treat US citizens as if they were “cockroaches.” ENOUGH. What Iran is going to see in the next few years is the return of America the Beautiful, an America that values children, families, communities, hard work, honest, and peace – Ron Paul’s America, also the America of Dennis Kucinich, an America in which intelligence, integrity, and imagination are valued and rewarded.

Q. Any parting thoughts?

A. Yes! I am so glad you asked. I was speaking with the French shadow foreign minister about different matters, and he mentioned in passing what he sees as a new Russian-UK axis complemented by a new Russian-Turkish axis. We also discussed the inevitable demise of Zionist Israel, starting with their being thrown out of the Golan. Here are some high points

- Our President’s “confirmation” of the Golan as being Israeli territory was intended to set off a firestorm and accelerate behind the scenes discussions toward expelling Israel from the Golan.

- S-400 systems are all over Syria and Lebanon now, and soon in Turkey. The Zionists have lost air superiority and in combination with Russian and Iranian electromagnetic capabilities, can be grounded at will.

- Extremely nuanced negotiations have been taking place about the future of Savoy in France that will impact on the future of Lebanon, Crimea, and Donbass as well as Golan. The expulsion of the Zionists from the Golan is inevitable. If they do not bow to unified diplomatic and financial pressure, they can be pushed off militarily, starting with the flattening of “Trump Heights.”

My closing comment: I don’t think the Zionist controlled Departments of State or CIA understand that Turkish is a principle language in seventeen countries, that Putin personally saved Erdogan from being shot out of the sky recently, and that Iran, Turkey, Russia, and China have already agreed on the future of Central Asia. I knew about Iranian reach in Central Asia, I did not know about Turkish reach into Eastern Europe as well as Central Asia. I have put two graphics together below because neither is sufficient by itself. Both show the degree to which the Turkish language or variants of the Turkish language are common.





We now know that Hitler intended to settle the Jews in Madagascar and that it was Zionist leaders in Switzerland who refused to pay the $3 million to pay for the emigration of all Jews from Germany, My final thought is to observe that China, which plays a very long game, has not only take over key Israeli ports, but has also created a completely new multi-billion dollar Jewish Autonomous Zone in Manchuria, connected by new expensive rail and road links to the Jewish Autonomous Oblast in Russia. A new port, perhaps to be called New Haifa, is under discussion across from Vladivostok, perhaps on coastal land contributed by North Korea to a new economic zone that opens trade with Japan for the entire region. Those who doubt my ability to see “weak signals” about the future might note that I was the first to report on the unification and denuclearization of Korea, in the American Herald Tribune on March 2018,

The Zionists have much to atone for. I pray they find happiness in Manchuria and that we all have an opportunity to celebrate the restoration of the Palestinian state at the same time that every Jew can give thanks to God for no longer being hostage to a criminal state.

The denuclearization of the Middle East is in my view as certain as the denuclearization of the Koreas, in part because the extraterrestrials have made the nuclear option untenable, even for the criminally insane. Now it is a question of restoring ethnic and historical balance. Israel is an invented state – a genocidal, apartheid, criminal invented state. It must be US policy that no US taxpayer dollars will ever again be spent to support genocide against the Palestinians, encroachment against the Syrians, or warmongering against the Iranians, Yemenis or anyone else. A politics of love – and an intolerance for contrived illegal immigration – this is the correct new direction for America. I would like very much to see Jerusalem as an international open city.

“Yalla, yalla bye, Zionist Israel.”