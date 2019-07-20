Nationwide crafts exhibit underway in Kermanshah

TEHRAN – A nationwide sales exhibition has brought together tens of Iranian craftspeople in Kermanshah, western Iran.

The six-day exhibit, which will be running through July 22, is providing an opportunity for visitors to browse tens of handicraft fields and live workshops under one roof.

A total of 120 stalls have been set up for the event, of which 55 dedicated to natives of Kermanshah province, and the rest to artisans who have come from other provinces, CHTN reported.

Woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, calligraphy, metalwork, mirrorwork, and marquetry are amid handicrafts that are under the spotlight there.

Organized by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the event also showcases potteries, ceramics, personal ornamentation, rugs and kilim carpets, among others.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the CHHTO.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan, both registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

