Iran win two more gold medals at Asian AKF Championship

TEHRAN – Iran claimed two more gold medals at the 2019 Asian Karate Federation Senior Championship on Sunday.

Iranian Female Team Kumite defeated Japan 2-1 in the final match and claimed a gold medal.

Iran’s Male Kumite Team also took a gold medal after defeating Saudi Arabia 3-0 in the final match.

Zabihollah Poorshab (Male Kumite -84 Kg), Taravat Khaksar (Female Kumite -55) and Hamideh Abbasali (Female Kumite +68kg) had already won three gold medals in the competitions held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Female Team Kata and Rozita Alipour (Female Kumite -61kg) won two silver medals.

Bahman Askari (Male Kumite -75 Kg), Sajad Ganjzadeh (Male Kumite +84kg), Fatemeh Sadeghi Dastak and Male Team Kata also claimed four bronze medals.

The competition brought nearly 400 competitors from 33 countries together in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Japan defended the title by winning six gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Iran came second by claiming five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Uzbekistan finished in third place with three gold, one bronze and two bronze medals.

This year's edition of the AKF Senior Championship was the 16th, with the first having been held in Taiwan's capital Taipei in 1993.