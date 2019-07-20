Iranian karatekas win two bronze at Asian championship

TEHRAN – Bahman Askari Ghoncheh and Sajad Ganjzadeh claimed two bronze medals at the 2019 Asian Karate Federation Senior Championship.

The competition has brought nearly 400 competitors from 33 countries together in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Askari defeated Dastonbek Otabolaev from Uzbekistan 1-0 in the bronze medal match in the Male Kumite -75 Kg.

Ganjzadeh also claimed a bronze medal after defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Adilet Shadykanov in the Male Kumite +84kg.

Last year, Japan topped the overall standings with 11 medals, made up of eight golds, one silver and two bronzes.

They were followed by Iran with four golds, one silver and three bronzes, and Jordan with two golds and one silver.

This year's edition of the AKF Senior Championship is the 16th, with the first having been held in Taiwan's capital Taipei in 1993.