Iranian athletes win three gold medals at Asian AKF Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes claimed three gold medals at the 2019 Asian Karate Federation Senior Championship on Saturday.

Zabihollah Poorshab defeated Jordan’s Mahmoud Sajan 1-0 in the final bout of the Male Kumite -84 Kg.

Taravat Khaksar claimed a gold medal at the Female Kumite -55 after beating Uzbekistan’s Sevinch Rakhimova 6-0.

Hamideh Abbasali also seized a gold at the Female Kumite +68kg, beating Kazakhstan’s Sofya Berultseva 4-2 in the final.

Female Team Kata and Rozita Alipour won two silver medals.

Alipour lost to China’s Xiaoyan Yin at the Female Kumite -61kg.

Iran also won four bronze medals in the competition.

Bahman Askari Ghoncheh came third after beating Dastonbek Otabolaev from Uzbekistan 1-0 at the Male Kumite -75 Kg.

Sajad Ganjzadeh won a bronze in the Male Kumite +84kg after beating Kyrgyzstan’s Adilet Shadykanov 5-2.

Fatemeh Sadeghi Dastak and Male Team Kata also claimed two bronze medals.

The competition has brought nearly 400 competitors from 33 countries together in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Last year, Japan topped the overall standings with 11 medals, made up of eight golds, one silver and two bronzes.

They were followed by Iran with four golds, one silver and three bronzes, and Jordan with two golds and one silver.

This year's edition of the AKF Senior Championship is the 16th, with the first having been held in Taiwan's capital Taipei in 1993.