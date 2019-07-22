South Yaran field equipped with mobile oil separator

TEHRAN – A mobile oil separator (MOS) has been installed in Iran’s South Yaran oil field which Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, Shana reported on Sunday.

According to Hamoon Kazemeini, head of the South Yaran oil field development project, using this system was put on agenda to reach maximum production levels from the wells of this joint field.

Mobile Oil Separator (MOS) is a device for separating gas from crude oil and pumping it to the pipeline during the drilling, repairing, acidizing and testing of oil wells.

“After installation, the oil is directed to the MOS and after hitting the distributing tray, the gas flows upwards and the oil downwards, and after the stabilization of the oil, the pump is set on,” Kazemeini said explaining the device’s performance.

“The oil level is tuned and controlled by an automatic valve,” he added.

So far, the companies providing this device (MOS) have been chosen and the assessments are in their final stages by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) which is the operator of the field.

According to Kazemeini, the companies providing these services are completely Iranian and have been visited by experienced technical and engineering teams.

As emphasized in its name, MOS device is mobile and it is possible to utilize it on any needed oil well and then easily transfer and install it on another one. It is composed of three units which are installed on trailers.

Yaran is one of the five oilfields known as West Karoun oilfields. It is divided into two parts namely North Yaran and South Yaran, lies 120 kilometers west of Ahwaz, the capital city of southwestern province of Khuzestan, on the border line with Iraq.

The field is adjacent to Azadegan Field in east and to Iraq’s Majnoon Field in west.

West Karoun region which includes five major fields namely North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran and Yadavaran is prioritized among the country’s top development projects.

EF/MA