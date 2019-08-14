North Yaran oilfield to increase output

TEHRAN – Installing the second Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) in the well No.4 of the North Yaran oilfield is going to increase the field’s output by 1,000 barrels per day (bpd), Shana reported on Wednesday.

According to Mohammad-Ali Ajdari, the North Yaran oilfield development project manager, the ESP has been installed at a depth of 2,300 meters, and it is stabilized 24 hours after installation.

The performance of this ESP will be a guide for selecting and applying maintenance and recovery methods in West Karoun oilfields, Ajdari stated.

As reported, the pump has an external diameter of 5 inches and its total length is about 15 meters.

In March, managing director of Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) announced that production of oil from West Karoun oilfields reached 350,000 barrels bpd in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Touraj Dehqani said the figure is planned to reach 400,000 bpd in the current year.

North Yaran oilfield’s development project commenced in 2016 with a daily production of 30,000 bpd, however after a while, the field’s production experienced some decline.

In this regard, the first ESP was installed in Well No. 14 of the oilfield in July 2018, aimed for maintaining and increasing its production.

Yaran is one of the five oilfields known as West Karoun oilfields. It is divided into two parts namely North Yaran and South Yaran, 120 kilometers west of Ahwaz, the capital city of southwestern province of Khuzestan, on the border line with Iraq.

The field is adjacent to Azadegan oilfield in east and to Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield in west.

West Karoun region which includes five major fields namely North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran and Yadavaran is among the country’s top development projects.

EF/MG