Rhode Island festival picks films from Iran

TEHRAN – Six films from Iran will be screened at the Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) running in several cities of the American state from August 6 to 11, the organizers have announced.

“Umbra”, a narrative short by Saeid Jafarian is among the movies. “Umbra” is about a young woman who is looking for her missing partner at midnight.

The lineup also includes “Ceremony Night” by Behnam Abedi. It tells the story of a worker who falls to his death down the big wheel just an hour before a local carnival opens, and the other workers are forced to keep silent and continue the opening ceremony.

Javad Yaghmuri’s short documentary “Brotherhood” about the story of four friends and Mohammad Ehsani’s short documentary “Karun” about the environmental threats to the Karun River will also be screened.

Also among the films are “The People Smuggler” by Amir Reza Jalalian and “Birthday Night” by Omid Shams.

“The People Smuggler” tells the story of a mysterious old man known as the people smuggler, who helps a couple through the jungle and across the border as he has done many times before. However, this time is different as he takes special notice of the girlfriend.

“Birthday Night” is about two close friends who face a dramatic situation on their shared birthday night.

The festival is organized every year by the Flickers Arts Collaborative, a non-profit arts organization.

Photo: A scene from “Ceremony Night” by Behnam Abedi.

