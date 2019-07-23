Fake plans against Palestinians will yield no fruit: Shamkhani

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that “fake plans”, which are against “the will of Palestinian people” will bear no result.

“Along with growth and advances of the resistance groups and promotion of their role in the regional equations, the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters are in a fragile state and fake plans which are contrary to the will of the Palestinian people’s will and determination will never yield fruit,” Shamkhani said in reference to the so-called “deal of the century” proposed by the United States to perpetuate the Israeli seizure of the Palestinian lands.

Talking with Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chairman of the political office of Hamas, Shamkhani said the deal of century ended in failure.

He said supporting Palestine is an unchangeable strategy of Iran.

The top security official also criticized certain Arab countries for their interaction with Israel.

For his part, Arouri said that threats and sanctions against Iran could not undermine the Islamic Republic’s cause in Palestine.

He also said that any action against Iran is actually an action against Palestine and the resistance movement.

In a meeting with Arouri on Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described deal of the century as a “treacherous” plan.

“The objective behind this dangerous plot is annihilation of the Palestinian identity among the Palestinian people and youth. It [the plot] should be countered and we should not let them annihilate the Palestinian identity through using money,” the Leader noted.

Under the deal of the century, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed to limit Palestine’s land to around half of the West Bank.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that another way to counter this plot is for the Palestinian people to make technological progress, and this is something which is happening.

“Not so many years ago, the Palestinians were fighting (occupiers by) using stones. But today, instead of stones, they are equipped with precision-guided missiles,” he explained.

‘Resistance is the only way’

In a separate meeting with Arouri, Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to Ayatollah Khamenei, said that resistance is the only way to counter the enemies’ excessive demands.

“The only way to counter the enemies’ excessive demands is resistance. The issue of Palestine has faced many ups and downs during history. However, this cause has never been forgotten thanks to resistance and Islamic values whose symbol is Hamas,” Velayati remarked.

Velayati added the Palestinian people’s “victories” against occupiers will continue.

He also noted that the deal of the century was defeated before being formed.

Elsewhere, Velayati highlighted the importance of unity among all Muslims in the campaign to liberate the Palestinian lands from the Israeli occupation.

Arouri praised Iran’s supports for the cause of Palestine.

After the meeting, Velayati told reporters that member states to the resistance front will continue support for the Palestinian cause until final victory.

He added that victory of the Palestinians will be achieved soon.

