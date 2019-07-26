Swedish artist Knutte Wester uncovers “A Secret Place” at Tehran gallery 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Tarrahan Azad Gallery is displaying sets of installation and video arts by Swedish artist and filmmaker Knutte Wester in an exhibition entitled “A Secret Place”.

The artworks have been created on the themes of migration, political issues and racism.

Mehrdad Qasemkhan is the Iranian curator of the exhibition, which will run until August 6 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

Wester has previously held exhibitions in the U.S., South Africa and Turkey.

Photo: A poster for “A Secret Place” at Tehran’s Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

