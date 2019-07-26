Iran, China explore avenues of agricultural co-op

TEHRAN - Iran's Agriculture Minister Mahmood Hojjati, who is visiting Beijing heading a trade delegation, held talks with his Chinese counterpart on Friday to discuss expansion of relations especially in agriculture sector, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, Hojjati underlined the two countries’ significant capacities and stressed the need to exploit these potentials as a new strategy for agricultural cooperation between Iran and China.

"Tehran and Beijing have committed themselves to expand cooperation and are trying to use the facilities, knowledge and existing capacities to further develop these partnerships." he said.

Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu for his part highlighted the need for technical cooperation, sharing experiences and development of bilateral relations as well as scientific support in different sectors.

A handful of officials, directors and heads of organizations affiliated with the Agriculture Ministry who accompanied the minister were also present in the meeting.

Hojjati arrived in Beijing on Thursday on a four-day trip in order to strengthen and expand economic relations in the field of agriculture.

In the first day of his trip, he also traveled to Cheng Dao city to visit the city's agricultural projects.

Hojjati also visited the Chinese Agricultural Research Institute in Beijing, and met with the head of the research institute.

