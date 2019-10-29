Iran, China ink MOU for agricultural co-op

TEHRAN - The Agricultural Research, Education, and Promotion Organization of Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China's Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, for cooperation in agricultural sector, IRNA reported.

The MOU was signed by the head of the Iranian organization, Kazem Khavazi, and head of the Chinese academy, Xuelin li, in China.

The Iranian official visited the Asian country on top of a delegation comprised of head of Iranian agricultural organizations.

In the meeting with Xuelin li, the Iranian official referred to the background of the two countries positive relations, calling for expansion of mutual scientific cooperation under the framework of the plan to revive the Silk Road.

During the delegation’s visit, the Iranian officials sought holding joint specialized committees and discussing joint agricultural projects besides having the said MOU signed.

In late July, Iran’s Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati also visited Beijing heading a trade delegation.

During his visit he held talks with his Chinese counterpart to discuss expansion of relations in agriculture sector.

Hojjati noted, "I think that with the determination and will of high-level officials of China and meetings with the authorities there is a clear determination to work as closely as possible and there are deeper relations between the two countries.”

Pointing out that the two countries are willing to continue technical and scientific cooperation in various fields, the minister stated, "The agricultural cooperation between China and Iran has a solid foundation and a broad vision."

EF/