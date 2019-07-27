Iranian literati to review American poetry

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian literati will come together in a session at Tehran’s Book City Institute on Tuesday to review American author Christopher Beach’s “The Cambridge Introduction to Twentieth-Century American Poetry” translated into Persian by Kamran Ahmadgoli and Bahador Baqeri.

Published in 2011 by Cambridge University Press, the book gives the readers a brief introduction to the various movements, schools and groups of American poets in the twentieth century. It helps readers to understand and analyze modern and contemporary poems.

The first part of the book deals with the transition from the nineteenth-century lyric to the modernist poem, focusing on the work of major modernists such as Robert Frost, T. S. Eliot, Ezra Pound, Wallace Stevens, Marianne Moore and W. C. Williams.

In the second half of the book, the focus is on groups such as the poets of the Harlem Renaissance, the New Critics, the Confessionals and the Beats. In each chapter discussions of the most important poems are placed in the larger context of literary, cultural and social history.

The translators of the book and scholar Masud Jafari Jazi are scheduled to deliver speeches at the meeting, which will begin at 4 pm.

A Persian version of the book has recently been published by Khamush Publications in Tehran.

Photo: A poster for a meeting Tehran’s Book City Institute will hold on July 30 to review “The Cambridge Introduction to Twentieth-Century American Poetry” by American author Christopher Beach.

ABU/MMS/YAW