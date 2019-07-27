Leo Rojas to return for new concert in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Ecuadorian pan flutist Leo Rojas, famous for his hit song “The Lonely Shepherd”, will be coming again to Tehran to give a new concert.

The performance will take place at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry on August 13.

Earlier in March, Rojas gave concerts at Tehran’s Milad Tower. Silvio d’Anza, the Croatian-German singer, accompanied the 34-year-old musician in the concerts named “Son of the Sun”.

Rojas was born in Ecuador and is best known for winning the 2011 season of the German casting show Das Supertalent. Rojas moved to Spain in 2000 and then to Germany, living in Berlin with his Polish wife. He often performed as a street musician until a passer-by informed him about the casting show.

He became a contestant in the show’s fifth season, succeeding to the semi-finals with his rendition of “El Condór Pasa” and then winning the show by playing “Einsamer Hirte” (“The Lonely Shepherd”).

Rojas’ version of “The Lonely Shepherd” was released as a single shortly after the show’s finale, followed by his first full-length album, “Spirit of the Hawk”.

Photo: Pan flutist Leo Rojas performs at the Milad Tower in Tehran on March 30, 2019. (Moj/Mohsen Abolqasem)

RM/MMS/YAW