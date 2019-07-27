2,000 residential units to be built for flood survivors

TEHRAN – The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and the Ministry of Health inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to construct 2,000 houses for those affected by flood, ISNA reported on Saturday.

The housing units will be built with donations made by medical universities’ staff, students and faculty members.

Alireza Asgarian, director for public participation at the Foundation, and Sima Sadat Lari, director for student affairs at the Ministry of Health, signed the MOU.

As per the agreement, medical universities across the country, with the participation of their students, faculty members and other benefactors, will build and equip 2,000 residential units for the flood-hit families covered by the Foundation, Asgarian explained.

Each houses will cost 200 million rials (about $5,000) in urban areas and 150 million rials (nearly $3,500) in rural areas, which will be partially paid by the medical community and the Foundation, he said.

Through the MOU, medical students and faculty member are committed to provide 2,000 housing units with necessary household appliances to help flood-ravaged families, he concluded.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces of Iran affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

FB/MG