Expert: War on Iran? ‘Kiss the global economy goodbye’

TEHRAN – If geopolitical tensions with Iran continue to escalate, we could be headed for a full scale war with catastrophic consequences on the economy, according to Gerald Celente, economic expert and publisher of The Trends Journal.

“When you have people that we are actually listening to, with brains the size of Bolton and Pompeo, you know we’re in trouble. And you know, when all else fails, they’ll take you to war,” Celente told Kitco TV in an interview on Friday.

“If things keep heating up, and the people in power keep needing pressure to change things and directions, for whatever mental derangement they have in their minds, this could blow up against Iran and Iran is not going to put up with being attacked.”

SP/PA

