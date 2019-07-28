Iran ConFair 2019 running in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 19th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry (Iran ConFair 2019) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Over 960 domestic and foreign exhibitors from different countries including China, the UK, Turkey, Italy, Spain, UAE, Jordan and the U.S. are participating in this year’s exhibition, IRIB reported.

Being inaugurated in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani, the exhibition aims to provide a platform to introduce the country’s capabilities and potentials in this industry.

According to the organizers, several conferences and workshops are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition including some specialized panels in the fields of ceramic tile, building styling, mass builders and modern building projects.

The exhibition will wrap up on Wednesday July 31, open from 10 AM to 6 PM during these 4 days.

EF/MA