Japan next stop for Mehr “Hearing” 

TEHRAN -- The Mehr Theater Group, an Iranian troupe led by director Amir-Reza Kuhestani, is scheduled to perform its acclaimed play “Hearing” in the Japanese city of Kyoto during October.

The play will be performed at the Kyoto Prefectural Citizens’ Hall ALTI on October 24 and 25, the theater hall has announced.

“Hearing” is about an older student of a girls’ boarding school who conducts successive hearings of younger ones, one of whom claims to have heard a male voice from another student’s room.

Elham Korda, Mahin Sadri, Mona Ahmadi and Aynaz Azarhush were the members of the cast for the play.

The troupe has previously performed “Hearing” in Italy, France, Germany and several other countries.

Earlier in last September, Mehr received the Jovan Cirilov Special Award at the 51st Belgrade International Theater Festival – Bitef in Serbia for the performing the play.

Photo: A scene from “Hearing”.

RM/MMS/YAW