Iran, Australia stress expansion of banking ties

TEHRAN- Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Akbar Komijani held talks with the Australian Ambassador to Tehran, Ian Biggs, on Tuesday to discuss expansion of banking and economic relations.

According to the CBI portal, in the meeting the two sides underlined the great potentials and capacities for economic cooperation between Iran and Australia and called for removing barriers in the way of trade between the two countries.

Komijani pointed to the financial and banking relations as the first step in the development of economic relations between the two sides and said, "Iran and Australia have the necessary economic capacities and banking and business infrastructure and thus we can hope to expand cooperation in various fields."

Biggs for his part expressed dissatisfaction with the two countries’ current level of trade, saying "We still do not have desirable banking relations between the two countries and it is necessary to establish such ties in order to increase the volume of trade."

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to schedule meetings between the heads of central banks, as well as the ministers of economy, industry and agriculture to identify ways for developing economic relations within the framework of international laws and regulations.

EF/MA