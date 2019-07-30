Iranian students snatch colorful medals at IChO 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian students grabbed 4 medals at the 51st International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2019) held in Paris on July 21-30, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, an official with the Ministry of Education, explained that Mostafa Moghimi-Kheirabadi claimed a gold medal, Ali Jahromi and Amir Reza Bagheri won two silver medals and Amir Ali Ahrabi won a bronze medal.

IChO is an annual competition for the world’s most talented chemistry students at the secondary school level. Nations around the world send a team of four students who are tested on their chemistry knowledge and skills in a five-hour laboratory practical and five-hour written theoretical examination that are held on separate days with the practical examination usually being before the theoretical examination.

The idea of the International Chemistry Olympiad was developed in the former Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the first International Chemistry Olympiad took place in Prague between 18th and 21st June 1968.

Members of the Iranian delegation are scheduled to return to the country on Wednesday.

Last year, Behrad Saeedian, Arshia Khademi, Mehdi Jafarzadeh and Mohammad Hossein Sharifnia also won 4 silver medals at the IChO 2018, which was held in Czech and Slovakia on July 19-29, with some 300 students from 78 countries participating the competition.

The 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad will be held in July 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.

FB/MG