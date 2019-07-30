Rouhani says all bodies tasked to fight drug trade

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that all the bodies and institutions are duty bound to fight drug trafficking.

During a meeting of the drug control headquarters, he said that it is a national duty to save the society, especially the youths, from drug addiction.

The president cited unemployment as a factor that contributes to addiction, adding it is necessary to “provide the necessary education” for those recovering from addiction.

He attached great importance to the use of social media in order to raise awareness of the people about addiction and fight against drug trafficking.

Rouhani added that the educational system plays a very important role in this respect.

Elsewhere, he said, “The fact that ambassadors of foreign countries are provided with information on fighting drugs is very valuable.”

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

