Artificial lake ready for inauguration in Tehran

TEHRAN – A small, man-made lake is set to be officially opened to the public in northern Tehran.

Lake Honar and the second phase of Honar Garden are ready to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar month Mordad (August 22), Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The projects, run by Abbasabad Lands Rehabilitation Company, will be inaugurated within a month, Hamid Javani, executive deputy of the company announced on Wednesday.

The third phase of Honar Garden is expected to come on stream by spring 2020, he added.

Both projects, being implemented under the supervision of Tehran Municipality, are located on Abbasabad Lands and include a cafe gallery, an amphitheater, museums, handicraft exhibitions and some other recreational facilities, the report said.

Abbasabad Lands include several gardens such as Book Garden and Honar Garden which are part of implementing Tehran’s comprehensive upstream development plan.

