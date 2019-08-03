Iran’s “Kejal” competing in Philippines Cinemalaya 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Nima Yar’s movie “Kejal” is competing in the 15th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, which is currently underway in Manila.

The film, which has been selected to be screened in the Visions of Asia Section of the festival, is about Kejal, a 26-year-old Kurdish woman who is a university student in Tehran. When her brother, who is a smuggler, is killed on the border, she begins smuggling goods on her back between Iran and Iraq to look after her mother and younger brother.

“Kejal” won the NETPAC award at the 22nd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia last December.

Cinemalaya, which aims at discovering gifted filmmakers, will run until August 13.

Photo: A scene from “Kejal” by Iranian director Nima Yar.

ABU/MMS/YAW