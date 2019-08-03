Tehran exhibit to showcase Japanese traditional dolls 

TEHRAN – The Embassy of Japan plans to organize an exhibition to display a large collection of the traditional dolls of the country on August 21, the Japan Foundation has announced.

Hina Ningyo (Girls’ Day dolls) and Gogatsu Ningyo (Boys’ Day dolls), which have their origins in ancient customs, are among the dolls to be showcased at the exhibition named “The Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayer, Embodiments of Love”.

Dolls connected to the Japanese traditional performing arts like Noh, Bunraku and Kabuki, and creative dolls produced by contemporary craftsmen will also be put on view at the exhibit.

The exhibit is open to the public and will be running until September 11.

Several other countries, including Latvia, Jamaica, Moldova, Guatemala and Cuba will be the next hosts of the exhibit.

The Japan Foundation conducts programs in the three major areas of arts and cultural exchange, Japanese-language education overseas, Japanese studies and intellectual exchange, as well as strengthening cultural exchange in Asia.

Photo: Uijin, Toko-kazari or Warrior’s First Battle depicting a gallant young warrior will be among the collection scheduled to be showcased at the exhibition “The Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayer, Embodiments of Love”.

