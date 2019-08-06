Tehran hosting 2 international exhibitions

TEHRAN - The 28th International Exhibition of Home Furniture (HOMEX 2019) and the second International Exhibition of Paper, Cardboards, Cellulose Products, and Related Machinery (PCCM 2019) became operational at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 300 Iranian and foreign companies are taking part in HOMEX 2019 to showcase their latest achievements and products in the home furniture industry.

As for the PCCM, the exhibition brought together 100 companies, manufacturers and agencies active in the industry to present the latest technologies in this field while exchanging information and exploring collaborative cooperation.

Presenting the capabilities of Iranian companies and their latest industrial and technological achievements, creating opportunities for domestic and foreign participants to get to know each other and exchange experiences in order to introduce the world’s latest technological achievements into the country, as well as presenting domestic and foreign investment opportunities were reported to be some of the main goals of these exhibitions.

PCCM 2019 is due to wrap up on August 8 while HOMEX is open till August 9.

