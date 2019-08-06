Iran has overcome critical conditions, says Aref

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Aref, chairman of the pro-reform Hope faction in the parliament, says Iran has made its way through a critical era due to the wisdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, efforts of the authorities and patience of the people.

“The country’s conditions in the past couple of months could create crises for the country but with the wisdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, efforts of the authorities and patience of the people the country overcame the critical conditions,” Aref said, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

However, he said, the people are still grappling many problems and “all of us should resist this all-out economic war through unity, tactfulness, wisdom and patience.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran, especially targeting its oil exports, after he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal last year.

The U.S. sanctions have been described by Tehran as an act of “economic terrorism”.

The sanctions were imposed regardless of Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was struck between Iran and six major powers, including the United States.

