Iran’s Ghoddos on verge of joining Brentford

TEHRAN – Iran international winger Saman Ghoddos will complete a move to Brentford.

Brentford have lined up a deal for the Iranian to replace Neal Maupay following his departure to Brighton earlier this week, Football Insider understands.

Ghoddos, who played for Iran at the 2018 World Cup, is now set for talks and a medical at Griffin Park as Brentford look to finalize the move before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Ghoddos can play in an attacking midfield role or anywhere across the frontline and Brentford have been tracking him for some time.

The Bees’ Championship rivals Fulham and Queens Park Rangers tried to sign Ghoddos before he joined Amiens last summer from Swedish club Ostersunds.

Ghoddos scored four goals and provided four assists in 27 games in his debut season in Ligue 1 last season, while he has 18 caps under his belt for his country.