Saman Ghoddos’s move to Brentford breaks down

TEHRAN – Amiens winger Saman Ghoddos will not be heading to Brentford on transfer deadline day.

The Sweden born Iran international has scored four goals in 28 appearances last season in Ligue 1, and despite a fee allegedly being agreed with the Championship side, it all came crumbling down at the last minute, sportwitness.co.uk reported.

The reason for this was the personal terms as Ghoddos didn’t manage to reach an agreement with Brentford.

After the two parties walked away from talks, the player flew back to France, where he could still get an exit if he so wishes, as most transfer windows don’t shut elsewhere before September 2nd.