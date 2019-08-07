Plan on protection of southern coasts to be prepared

TEHRAN – A comprehensive plan for environmental conservation and management of coastal areas in southern Iran will be prepared by the next year, Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

A special working group has been established in this regard, which has held eight sessions to address the issues and threats being imposed on the coastal parts in southern areas of the country.

The eighth session was held on August 7-8 with the Department of Environment representatives, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) representatives, and other responsible bodies in attendance.

“Unfortunately, we have not preserved and protected the country’s natural resources, especially the marine areas and forests which we have undergone irreparable damage due to poor management and policies,” Ahmad Lahijanzadeh, head of marine environment affairs at the Department of Environment, said.

Referring to the importance of marine environment, he noted that marine environment affairs has long been conducting scientific studies on marine ecosystem in the southern and northern parts of the country, which are still being pursued.

Criticizing the insufficient budget being earmarked to marine protection, he said that to conduct efficient studies for preventing these precious ecosystems from disappearance, a sufficient budget should be allocated.

