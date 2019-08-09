Iran condemns Bahrain for hosting anti-Iran summit

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has denounced the Bahraini government for hosting of an anti-Iran summit on maritime security, saying such moves would lead to disruption of security in the Persian Gulf.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi also denounced the accusations levelled against the Islamic Republic in recent statements issued by Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry.

On July 31, Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, hosted a conference on “maritime security” in the Persian Gulf, after a number of mysterious attacks in the strategic waters, for which Washington has blamed Iran without offering any credible evidence.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman says: “Regional countries are expected to ward off tension-provoking foreign interference in the region with prudence and far-sightedness.”

The monarchy in a statement on the meeting slammed what it called “repeated attacks and unacceptable practices of Iran.” Manama did not release details on who participated in the conference, but the British media reported that the UK had called for a meeting with the participation of other European countries and the United States.

Manama also plans to co-host another anti-Iran international meeting with the U.S. in late October with a focus on what the kingdom and its allies call “Iranian threats” to the security of navigation in the Persian Gulf. The forum would be a follow-up to the February hostile meeting co-hosted by the U.S. and Poland in Warsaw against Iran.

In his statement, Mousavi said such meetings are a move to disrupt stability and security and pave the way for interference in the Persian Gulf by trans-regional powers and the Zionist regime, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

The spokesman urged Bahraini officials to stop their “injudicious” moves and adopt a constructive approach rather than paving the way for the realization of the common enemies’ demands and plots.

He said security in each country of the region is closely intertwined with that of others.

“It would not be possible for some [countries] to enjoy security by compromising the security of others,” he remarked.

“Regional countries are expected to ward off tension-provoking foreign interference in the region with prudence and far-sightedness.”

MH/PA