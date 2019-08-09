Iran start Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on high

TEHRAN – Iran came from behind to beat Cuba 3-2 (23-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-16, 15-10) at the first day of men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on Friday.

Ali Shafiei scored 20 points and Osniel Lazaro Mergarejo Hernandez led Cuba with 15 points.

The teams are divided into six pools of four, with the table toppers punching their tickets for next year’s Olympic Games.

The six table toppers will be joining Japan at Tokyo 2020, with the hosts having already claimed one of the 12 available berths.

A further five teams will emerge in January from the Continental Olympic Qualifying Tournaments to complete the Tokyo 2020 line-up.

Iran will face Mexico on Saturday and meet Russia in Pool E on Sunday.