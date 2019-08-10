Army chief: Iranian armed forces are ‘invincible’

TEHRAN – Iran’s armed forces are invincible and have no fear of mounting threats by enemies, the commander of the Army Ground Force has said.

Speaking to IRNA in an interview published on Sunday, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said the forces under his command are well-prepared, especially at the border areas, to defend the country.

He added that armed forces are deployed at borders but it does not mean that there is any threat to Iranian border areas, saying all movements of the enemies are being monitored by the ground force to ensure full security.

Armed forces take advantage of domestic equipment, techniques and tactics, Heidari said, adding that Iran will thwart the enemies’ foolish and excessive demand.

Elaborating on a rapid-deployment strategy of the Army Ground Force for urgent operations, he said that all units of the Army have changed into combative arrangement to respond to threats in the shortest possible time.

The remarks came against the backdrop of increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington which peaked when the Islamic Republic shot down an advanced U.S. spy drone after it entered Iranian airspace.

The drone was shot by homegrown air defense missile system called “Khordad-3rd”.

In comments made a few hours after the incident, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami said the shooting down of the U.S. drone had a straightforward message that any encroachment of the Iranian territory will draw a crushing response.

Failing against Iran single-handedly, U.S. President Donald Trump has recently been calling for an international coalition to maintain military presence in the Persian Gulf region.

Earlier this month, Heidari told reporters that Iranian forces are well-prepared to defend the country against any threat being posed by trans-regional forces.

On July 17, the Ground Force of the Army unveiled a brand new drone capable of detecting, intercepting and targeting threats on missions inside and outside Iranian airspace.

The fully indigenous Mohajer 6 was made in cooperation between the Army, the Ministry of Defense, and Quds Aviation Industries, said Commander of Specialized Drone Manufacturing Unit of the Army Brigadier General Shahram Hassannejad back then.

SP/PA

