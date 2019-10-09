Army stages unplanned exercise in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Army’s Ground Force on Wednesday held an unplanned military exercise in regions near Urmia, the capital of the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

According to IRNA, the goal of the exercise was to test the preparedness of the ground forces.

The military exercise’s theme was “one target, one bullet”.

Quick reaction and mobile offensive units as well as back-up helicopters of the Ground Force took part in the exercise.

Army chief says Iran ready to counter any threat

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of the Iranian Army, hailed the units’ preparedness and agility during the exercise.

“We are ready for and will counter any level of threat by the enemy,” General Mousavi said.

“This exercise is a good message for the great Iranian nation that their soldiers and children are fully prepared to carry out their mission of countering any possible threat by the enemy,” he remarked.

The general warned the enemies of the ramifications of any miscalculation against the Islamic Republic.

“We are fully prepared to defend the ideals of the establishment, Revolution and country and to protect the borders of the Islamic Iran,” he reiterated.

Kiomars Heidari, chief of the Army Ground Force, said the exercise came after General Mousavi’s order the previous night.

“Boosting the combat readiness, defense power, strength, mobility and speed were among the goals of the unplanned exercise of the Ground Force,” he explained.

Iranian armed forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time, according to Tasnim.

MH/PA