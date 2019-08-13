Environmentally hazardous products to be taxed

TEHRAN – Products which turn into hazardous waste after consumption and lead to environmental degradation will be taxed, the deputy head of the National Tax Administration has said.

In order to reduce the harmful effects of waste, taxes will be imposed on the goods that their consumption leads to the production of environmentally destructive waste, Mehr quoted Mohammad Masihi as saying on Monday.

A list of products containing hazardous materials and their side effects has been prepared, he stated, adding, industrial coatings and paints, tiers, light bulbs, batteries, computer and accessories, audio and video devices, cellphones, and all plastic products which are domestically- made will be tax-included.

In order to properly enforce the regulations, manufacturers and importers are required to file a declaration at the end of each tax period and pay the taxes, which is considered as "revenue from hazardous products", he concluded.

