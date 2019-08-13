Iran’s Defense Ministry unveils new types of armored vehicles

TEHRAN – The Defense Ministry on Tuesday unveiled new types of advanced armored and tactical vehicles fully designed and manufactured by Iranian military experts, Tasnim reported.

The domestically made Aras-2 Tactical Vehicle and Ra’d (Thunder) Armored Personnel Carrier, were put on display at the presence of Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Hatami elaborated on the features of the Aras-2 Tactical Vehicle. Comparing the vehicle to its processor, the minister said it has made remarkable improvement, citing its power-to-weight ratio, high mobility in rugged terrains, high power and torque as examples.

He said the vehicle was designed and manufactured to meet the needs of the Armed Forces, adding a large number of Aras-2 will be delivered to the military.

