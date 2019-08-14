500,000 stationery packages provided for underprivileged students

TEHRAN – Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, will distribute 500,000 stationery packages in deprived areas across the country prior to the new school year (starting on September 23), Fars reported on Wednesday.

Last year, some 300,000 stationery packages were provided for the financially struggling students, the Headquarters director, Mohammad Mokhber said.

“This year, we will distribute 500,000 packages, consisting 14 stationery products, 250,000 of which have been purchased by the benefactors,” he highlighted.

“We hope to help these vulnerable group to access education without financial problems.”

Each package is worth 2 million rials (around $48), produced based on Iranian-Islamic designs, he noted.

The Headquarters annually provides stationery products for those who cannot afford the education costs, he said, adding, “We have granted the flood-affected children with 30,000 packages of stationery products so far this year.”

“Although, there should be more of such facilities in deprived areas, we try our best to fulfill most part of the needs,” he concluded.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG