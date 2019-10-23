Charity foundation provides 40,000 stationery packages for the deprived

TEHRAN – The Mostazafan Foundation has provided some 40,000 packages consisting of stationery products for student residing in deprived areas, according to the Foundation’s public relations department.

These packages include 13 essential stationery items that have been distributed among the financially-struggling students, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The items, types, and contents of the packages are selected according to the educational level and gender of the students, which are domestically made and are of high quality.

By the end of this year (March 2020), in addition to distributing educational books and holding vocational training courses for the deprived, the Foundation also plans to distribute thousands of clothes among students in underprivileged areas.

