Charity event to be held to support underprivileged students

TEHRAN – A charity event, aimed to solicit public support for the underprivileged students, is scheduled to open on Thursday nationwide, prior to the upcoming school year (starting September 23), Fars news agency reported on Monday.

Known as Jashn-e Atefeha (literally meaning the festival of kindnesses), the event which solicits contributions in-kind or cash by referring to schools, mosques or online banking, has been held for 23 years by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation.

The event is held across the capital city of Tehran on Thursday and in mosques on Friday, Hamidreza Shiran, head of Tehran’s office of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has said.

The second phase of the event will be held at schools on October 2, where students can grant their donations to those students in need.

The event spreads altruistic culture and promotes the Islamic tradition for helping others, through which many financially-struggling students are provided the opportunity to continue education, he explained.

Bags, shoes, clothing, stationery, school books and education expenses are among the most important needs of students, which are prepared and distributed among them in the form of packages, each worth of 4 million rials (nearly $100), he stated.

Last year (March 2018-March 2019), benefactors in Tehran donated some 18 billion rials (nearly $400,000) through the charity event.

FB/MG