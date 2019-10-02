Jashn-e Atefeha held in 60,000 schools nationwide

TEHRAN – Jashn-e Atefeha, literally meaning the festival of kindnesses, aiming to collect contributions in kind or in cash for underprivileged students, was held on Wednesday at nearly 60,000 schools across the country.

The event has been held for 23 years by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation.

The first phase of the event is held in mosques a week before the beginning of the new school year (September 23), and the second phase of the event is held at schools a week later, when students can grant their donations to those students in need.

The event spreads altruistic culture and promotes the Islamic tradition for helping others, through which many financially-struggling students are provided with the opportunity to continue education, deputy education minister Alireza Kazemi explained.

Pointing out that students every year grant their contributions which surpasses 150 billion rials (around $3.5 million), he said that the student organization also has collected over 640 billion rials (about $15.2 million) in cash and in kind over the past five years, of which 420 billion rials (nearly $16.5 million) have been financial assistance.

He went on to say that donations will be provided to financially-struggling students under the supervision of the school board, and representatives from the student organization and Relief Foundation, with due regard to the dignity of poor families.

Last year (March 2018-March 2019), benefactors in Tehran donated some 18 billion rials (nearly $400,000) through the charity event.

