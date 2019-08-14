Khani named new Iranian Privatization Organization head

TEHRAN – Davoud Khani was appointed as the new managing director of Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Khani, who is also a board member and IPO’s deputy for planning, development of resources and support affairs, replaced Mir Ali Ashraf Abdollah Pouri-Hosseini, the previous managing director of IPO.

Pouri-Hosseini’s resignation request had been recently accepted by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

