Khani named new Iranian Privatization Organization head
August 14, 2019
TEHRAN – Davoud Khani was appointed as the new managing director of Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), IRIB reported on Wednesday.
Khani, who is also a board member and IPO’s deputy for planning, development of resources and support affairs, replaced Mir Ali Ashraf Abdollah Pouri-Hosseini, the previous managing director of IPO.
Pouri-Hosseini’s resignation request had been recently accepted by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand.
