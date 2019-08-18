630,000 tons of goods exported to Iraq via Mehran border

TEHRAN – Iran exported 630,000 tons of goods to neighboring Iraq through Mehran border in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 21), Mehr news agency reported, quoting a customs official as saying on Sunday.

According to the Director General of Ilam Customs Office Rouhollah Gholami, Mehran border is considered one of the main gateways for Iran exports to Iraq.

Gholami pointed to the daily commuting of 1,000 trucks from the mentioned border and added, “About 630,000 tons of goods, valued at $404 million, were exported to neighboring Iraq in the same period.”

“The volume of goods exported to Iraq through Mehran border has registered 26 and 43 percent hike in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period,” he reiterated.

The official further pointed to the problems facing Iranian traders and merchants exporting products to Iraq and said, “With the coordination made in this regard, problems such as paying tolls and duties for exporting goods in the border is seriously being followed up between provincial and Iraqi officials.”

Fresh fruits and vegetables, construction materials, auto spare parts, plastic and rubber materials, glass and evaporative coolers are main products exported from Mehran border to neighboring Iraq in the same period, the director general added.

EF/