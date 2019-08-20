Several oil and gas projects to be inaugurated in Government Week

TEHRAN – Several development projects in different sectors including oil, gas and energy are to be inaugurated on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30), Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.

The official referred to the country’s achievements despite the U.S. sanctions, saying Iran’s economy and domestic market are out of previous fragile conditions and indices are moving towards stability, Shana reported.

“Stability in forex market, stock exchange market, the growth in foreign trade and domestic production, and exports surplus besides reduction of our reliance on oil revenues are all among the positive signs that Iran is experiencing,” he added.

The imposed U.S. pressure in the past recent months on Iran were powerful enough to agitate economic conditions of stable countries with high economic growth but our economy and domestic market are out of its previous fragile conditions now and economic indices are improving, he said.

Every year during the Government Week, numerous development projects go operational across the country to celebrate the occasion.

EF/