Thermal power output up nearly 9GW in 6 years

EHRAN – The power generation capacity of Iran’s thermal power plants has increased by 9,000 megawatts (9GW) over the past six years, IRIB reported, citing the portal of Energy Ministry (known as Paven).

Since August 2013 up to August 2019 a total of 69 thermal power plants have been constructed across the country to add 8,991 MW to the capacity of the country’s thermal electricity output.

Over two third of Iran’s thermal power plants are owned and operated by the country’s private sector.

According to the data published on Paven, private owners are currently generating nearly 67 percent of Iran’s thermal power.

Based on the report, the government was seeking to further give up its shares in the operation and ownership of thermal power plants which account for more than 92 percent of Iran’s annual electricity generation.

The country’s thermal power plants hit a new record last year by generating some 287 billion megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity.

According to Paven, currently more than 80 percent of the country’s electricity output comes from thermal power plants across the country.

Earlier this week, IRNA reported that the nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants has reached 84,795 megawatts [84.795 gigawatts (GW)].

Iran’s total power generation capacity stood at 80,000 MW in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), up from the 78,484 MW of its preceding year.

According to a report by Tasnim news agency, the country’s power generation capacity is set to reach 85,695 MW by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2020).

In early May, the energy ministry announced that the government plans to inaugurate 22 new power plant units with a total capacity of 3,933 MW in the current Iranian year along with upgrading and increasing the efficiency of existing power plants to add another 461 MW of new capacity.

