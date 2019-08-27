Iran needs not permission from other countries: minister

TEHRAN – Iran does not need permission from other countries in order to make decisions, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Tuesday.

“Certain countries have more military equipment and facilities than Iran, but they do not have the status of the Islamic Iran in terms of deterrence and independence,” Alavi said, Mehr reported.

“They cannot make decisions without a permission from the U.S.,” he added.

Alavi said a country’s dignity is not limited to its defense power, but it is the independence and morale of that nation that brings dignity and political will to that country.

He also said many of the European countries do not have independence of will and cannot make decisions themselves and need to be in coordination with the U.S. before making decisions.

On May 8, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, despite the objection of its European allies.

Europe, which is expected to protect Iran’s interests under the JCPOA, has failed to do so because of U.S. pressures.

Tehran argues that Europe has done nothing to salvage the JCPOA because they lack the willpower do to so and they do not want to pay the price of confronting the U.S. to save the deal.

Trump has undermined the independence and dignity of other U.S. allies as well.

For instance, he said last year that Saudi Arabia and its king would not last “for two weeks” without U.S. military support.

“We protect Saudi Arabia. Would you say they’re rich? And I love the king, King Salman. But I said ‘King – we’re protecting you – you might not be there for two weeks without us – you have to pay for your military,’” Trump said.

