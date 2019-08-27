Multimedia exhibit to explore feelings of mourners in Muharram rituals

TEHRAN – An exhibition of installation and photos depicting the feelings of Iranians from every walk of life during the mourning rituals for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companion in Muharram will be at Tehran’s Laleh Gallery.

Works by prominent photographers and artists, including Mehri Rastqadam, Mehdi Yusefi, Mahsa Sadeqi, Sabra Reisi, Neda Rahgozar, Ebrahim Baqerlu and Amir Shahabi, have been selected for the exhibition opening on September 1, which is the first day of Muharram, the first month the lunar calendar, the gallery has announced.

The curator of the exhibition entitled “Ahle Haram” (“The Household”), Mehdi Sarvari, whose works will also be put on display at the event, said that the collection is different from the numerous ordinary photos published every year on the rituals of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala in 680 CE.

He added that the showcase puts its spotlight on spiritual layers and the Ashura rituals and mourning symbols.

The photos are scheduled to be published in a book of the same title “Ahle Haram” in the near future.

Several discussions will be organized during the exhibition, which will run until September 18 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., near Laleh Park.

Photo: A poster for the “Ahle Haram” exhibition.

MMS/YAW