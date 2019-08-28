Iran in possession of ‘hidden’ military equipment, says general

TEHRAN – Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras says Iran is in possession of hidden military equipment that are more effective than the country’s unveiled equipment.

“Today, many of our equipment are unveiled but our more effective equipment are not unveiled and they would appear when they are needed to strike a tough blow to the enemy,” Dadras said on Wednesday, Mehr reported.

He further highlighted the growing advances in the country’s defense sector, saying Iran’s stealth tools and equipment exist in the Islamic Republic military’s ground, air and marine sectors.

The military chief also stated that the military conducts several “secret” weekly tests and practices, saying the Iranian armed forces are making every effort to keep their strength at the highest level possible.

Referring to the hostile policies of some countries toward the Islamic Republic, the commander emphasized that the Army looks deep into foreign threats and is prepared to counter them.

“We possess equipment that could punish the enemies in the furthest points if need be,” he said.

In similar remarks last week, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran’s power has reached a level that it has driven the enemy into despair.

Baqeri said Iran has emerged as an invincible power on the world stage, adding that such level of capability and readiness is a prelude to further unfolding of the Islamic Republic’s power before the eyes of other nations.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Last week, Iran unveiled a long-range surface-to-air missile system, dubbed “Bavar-373”, saying the missile system is more advanced than the U.S. Patriot system and its Russian counterpart S-300.

“The system has been designed and developed considering the country’s need for a defense system with a high range,” Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram, a deputy defense minister, told national TV on Thursday night.

Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

MH/